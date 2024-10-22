Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Fixture: Leeds United vs Watford

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Leeds United have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Watford in the Championship at Elland Road this evening.

The Whites scored a key win over Sheffield United last week and are now zeroing in on climbing up into the automatic promotion spots.

Visitors Watford arrive at Elland Road with a dismal record on the road this term, having lost their last four straight league visits away from Vicarage Road.

Luton thrashed Watford 3-0 at the weekend and the Hornets also lost 3-0 on their last visit to Elland Road, which all combines to make them big underdogs tonight.

Illan Meslier is in goal for Leeds, while at the back Daniel Farke goes with Jayden Bogle, Joe Rodon, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo.

Joe Rothwell and Ao Tanaka are in the engine room, while Brenden Aaronson, Largie Ramazani and Willy Gnonto support striker Joel Piroe.

Farke can look to his bench if he needs to make changes and his options include Tottenham loan man Manor Solomon and Patrick Bamford.

Leeds United Team vs Watford

Meslier, Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo, Rothwell, Tanaka, Aaronson, Ramazani, Gnonto, Piroe

Substitutes: Darlow, Byram, Schmidt, Debayo, Crew, Solomon, James, Joseph, Bamford