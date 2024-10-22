Andy Rain – Pool/Getty Images

Norway national team boss Stale Solbakken ‘legitimately’ feels Arsenal star Martin Odegaard will be ready for the country’s international games in November.

During the September international break, the Gunners skipper picked up an ankle injury while playing for his national team.

He has been out of action since and his absence from the team has been felt; the Gunners lost their first league match of the season against Bournemouth last weekend.

There is optimism that Odegaard will be available to play from next month and Solbakken admitted that everything is going according to plan with regards to the midfielder’s recovery.

The Norway boss ‘legitimately’ feels the Arsenal captain will be available to play in Norway’s games in November.

“Everything indicates that things are going according to plan, so it’s about the last steps when you have to train with opponents and in team training”, Solbakken told Norwegian daily Verdens Gang about the Arsenal midfielder.

“It depends on how he responds to that, but we have a legitimate hope that he is ready.

Now it remains to be seen how soon Odegaard will be fit to play and if Arsenal will be happy about him going on international duty so quickly after his recovery.