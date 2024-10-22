Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Journalist Roger Hannah insists that Rangers boss Philippe Clement has ‘failed miserably’ when it comes to improving the Gers squad over the two transfer windows he has had.

The former Club Brugge coach is now under major pressure as Rangers manager amid suggestions he has actually taken the team backwards during his tenure.

Rangers went down to a 1-0 loss away at Kilmarnock at the weekend, which saw them squander a chance to close the gap on Aberdeen and Celtic.

Hannah revealed he looked back to the game Rangers played exactly a year ago when they beat Hibernian and explained that Clement has not improved the side.

He said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard: “I looked back at the team that Philippe Clement picked to beat Hibernian 4-0 exactly a year ago.

“Robin Propper’s in for Goldson, that’s not an improvement.

“Jefte’s in for Barisic, that’s not an improvement.

“Connor Barron’s in for Lundstram, that’s not an improvement.

“Vaclav Cerny’s in for Abdallah Sima, that’s not an improvement.

“Clement has had two transfer windows to improve the Rangers team and has failed miserably.”

Rangers now face the very real possibility that Aberdeen could finish ahead of them in the Scottish Premiership standings this season, given how improved the Dons are under Jimmy Thelin.