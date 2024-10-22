Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Everton’s takeover by The Friedkin Group is still tipped to go through at the end of December despite being claimed to be very close to completion.

Toffees supremo Farhad Moshiri has agreed the sale of his stake to The Friedkin Group, who also own Italian giants Roma.

The Friedkin Group are working on pushing the takeover over the line as they look to take control at Goodison Park as soon as possible.

Exactly when the takeover will go through is unclear and it has been claimed it is now very close to happening.

However, according to Everton focused journalist Harry Watkinson, the likelihood is that the takeover will go through in late December.

That would put The Friedkin Group in charge at Everton for the January transfer window.

How many reinforcements Toffees boss Sean Dyche might want in the winter window remains to be seen.

Everton have won two of their eight Premier League games so far this season, with both those wins coming across an unbeaten run over the course of the last four games.

They are due to play host to Fulham at Goodison Park this weekend.