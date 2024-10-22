Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Rangers have been told they should not push the boat out financially to sign Ryan Kent, who has been linked with Leeds United and is now a free agent.

Kent has agreed to terminate his lucrative contract at Turkish giants Fenerbahce and is now a free agent, meaning he will be able to join a new club when the window opens again in January.

Clubs could try to court him now and get a deal in place before then, with links already surfacing for the former Rangers winger.

Leeds have been linked with wanting to bring Kent back to England, while a possible return to Ibrox has also been floated.

Scottish journalist Mark Guidi though is cautious about Rangers signing Kent once again.

He feels the Gers need to stick within their reduced wage budget and he would only sign Kent if the winger was willing to do that.

“I’m sure Ryan Kent will have offers”, Guidi said on Go Radio.

“If he’s willing to come back to Rangers and fall within the wage structure then fair enough, I would do it.

“But I wouldn’t push the boat out to get him.”

Kent was a disaster for Fenerbahce as he failed to make any kind of impact while in Turkey.

Jose Mourinho gave the winger a chance in the summer, but came to the conclusion Kent should move on from the Yellow Canaries.