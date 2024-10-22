Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Oxford United star Louie Sibley is aware of the challenge Derby County will pose for the U’s this evening, but is sure about the quality his side have.

The U’s and the Rams both achieved promotion last season in League One and have done well in the Championship so far.

Des Buckingham’s side are currently eleventh while Paul Warne’s men are right behind them and they will face each other tonight at the Kassam Stadium.

The U’s have drawn their last four games and Sibley knows very well how tough of an opponent his former club Derby County are.

However, the 23-year-old midfielder is confident about the match being at their home stadium and he has complete trust in his team-mates.

“If we keep our unbeaten run, that is the main thing and in home games, we have been really exciting to watch”, Sibley told his club’s media.

“And, we know the way to set up, we know it is going to be a tough challenge.

“But I am sure we have got enough quality in the dressing room to keep going.”

Now it remains to be seen if Sibley will be able to help his current side get a result against his former side tonight in the Championship.