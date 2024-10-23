Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Derby County boss Paul Warne believes that Rams star Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has an unreal finishing ability.

Last season, the 32-year-old winger played a crucial role helping Derby to achieve promotion to Championship and in the ongoing campaign he has remained a key part of the squad.

On Tuesday, Mendez-Laing scored his first goal of the season against Oxford United and helped the Rams secure a 1-1 draw away from home.

Warne admitted that Mendez-Laing’s 55th minute strike was not an easy one to take and pointed out that the veteran forward has an unreal finishing ability.

The Derby boss thinks Mendez-Laing’s performance improved in the second half during the Oxford game and added that it was good for the forward to get some game time after the international break.

When asked about the winger’s goal, Warne told Rams TV: “Well, he took it well, didn’t he? That was not an easy finish.

“Jerry [Yates] did well; I think it was Jerry hassling; he looked a little bit pushy if I am honest, so he caught it really well, and his finishing is a joke, so great for him.

“His performance in the second half was significantly better and I know he is still a little bit jaded after the international [break] so it is nice to get some time in him.”

Mendez-Laing will be determined to get on the scoreboard regularly for Derby in the upcoming games to help them finish as high as possible.