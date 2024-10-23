Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Bologna star Riccardo Orsolini has admitted that Aston Villa star Ian Maatsen was so good going forward that he was forced to play as a fifth defender for his team on Tuesday.

Maatsen joined Villa from Chelsea in the summer, but due to Lucas Digne’s performances this season, he has been reduced to being a bit-part player so far this season for Unai Emery’s side.

On Tuesday, he made his second start of the season against Bologna in the Champions League and put in an impressive performance to help Aston Villa secure a 2-0 victory.

Orsolini, who is a forward and played against Maatsen on Tuesday, pointed out that the Aston Villa full-back was so good that he had to play the role of the fifth defender to help his team defend against the threat of the 22-year-old.

The Bologna star also admitted that they came to Villa Park with the intention to dominate the game but admitted that they faced a high-level opponent in the form of Aston Villa on Tuesday.

“There is some regret; we built possession, but we always lacked that something to finish the job”, Orsolini told Bologna’s in house media.

“We came here trying to impose our game, but tonight we also met opponents of a high level and in great shape: congratulations to Aston Villa.

“The substitution was warranted; their full-back practically made me the fifth defender and the coach wanted to take me off also because I was booked.”

Maatsen will now be eyeing a spot in Unai Emery’s starting line-up after his performance against Bologna and it remains to be seen whether he will start the game against Bournemouth at the weekend.