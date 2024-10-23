Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic has dubbed Celtic’s performances in the Champions League so far “two-faced” and has warned his team about the dangers Brendan Rodgers’ side may pose tonight.

The Serie A side are set to play the Scottish champions in what will be their third game of the league phase on Wednesday.

Visitors Celtic have won one and lost one of their matches and were humbled 7-1 in their last match by German side Borussia Dortmund.

Taking into consideration the 5-1 win over Slovan Bratislava as well, the Atalanta midfielder dubbed the performances of the Scottish champions two-faced.

However, he is well aware of the fact that the Bhoys can be dangerous and their dominance of the Scottish Premiership is proof for Pasalic of that.

“They gave a two-faced performance in the first two games but they are a very dangerous side”, Pasalic told his club’s media.

“A very attacking team, who are bossing their league in Scotland. So, it’s going to be a tough game.

“You have to be alert at the back, not give them too many chances because they showed in the first game that they are dangerous.

“But if we defend well and we are well alert, we can hurt them with our attack.”

The Italian side, on their part, are yet to lose, having held Arsenal to a goalless draw in their first match and then beating Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in their second match.