Michael Regan/Getty Images

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has revealed that Liverpool loanee Luke Chambers will return to Merseyside to continue his recovery and rehabilitation.

The 20-year-old defender is a product of the Liverpool academy and joined Wigan Athletic on a season-long loan in the summer.

Chambers quickly established himself as a key player in the Latics squad and started the first ten games in the league for Wigan.

The Liverpool loanee missed the last two games due to a back injury and Maloney confirmed that Chambers will be out of action for a lengthy spell.

He also revealed that Chambers will return to Liverpool on Wednesday, where the club will take over his recovery and rehabilitation and admitted that the injury is a big blow for the youngster.

When asked about Chambers’ injury, Maloney told Latics TV: “It is just his back injury and it is a bit of not positive.

“It is going to be a fair period of time that we will not have him and he will go back to Liverpool tomorrow and they will take over sort of his rehab and treatment, so yes, it will be a little while.

“It is a bit of a blow; it is a blow for him and it is a blow for us.”

Chambers has been a standout performer for Wigan this season and he will be hoping to recover and return as soon as possible in action for the League One outfit.