Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

FCSB manager Elias Charalambous has conceded that his side will play a good team in the form of Rangers on Thursday but has also issued a warning to the hosts, insisting that his men do not play for draws.

The Romanians are unbeaten after two matches and now visit Glasgow to continue with their good run of form.

The hosts, on the other hand, have not enjoyed the best of starts to their season and are under pressure after losing against Kilmarnock at the weekend.

Taking the situation into consideration, the visiting manager has issued a warning to the home side, saying that FCSB’s objective in Glasgow will be to win the match as they do not play for draws.

“We know very well that we are facing a very good team, Rangers”, Charalambous said at a press conference.

“We all know what to expect: a difficult game.

“But on the other hand, we know why we are here. We have confidence. Our objective is to win.

“We don’t play for draws. I repeat we are playing against good opponents who play attacking football. I analysed them.”

Rangers boss Philippe Clement will feel the pressure as he has come under heavy criticism for his team’s performances of late.

Lyon thrashed the Gers in the last Europa League league phase match.