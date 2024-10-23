Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Celtic legend Chris Sutton has insisted that though he is not celebrating Celtic’s goalless draw against Atalanta, the Bhoys’ brave and organised defensive display has impressed him.

The Scottish champions brushed off the disappointment of the 7-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in their last Champions League match to hold Atalanta to a goalless draw.

While a number of pundits were left impressed by the result, including the likes of Tam McManus and Neil Lennon with the latter going on to describe the result as “one of the best” in Brendan Rodgers’ career, Sutton refused to be so jubilant.

He though thought that it was a brave and organised display for Rodgers’ team with some particularly mentionable contributions from some of the players.

But he will not celebrate a draw.

“No celebrating a draw like others do… but a brave, organised defensive display from Celtic”, Sutton wrote on X.

“[Kasper] Schmeichel a top-class goalkeeper and some of the last-ditch defending was excellent from [Auston] Trusty and [Liam] Scales.

On the decision to play Adam Idah as the striker, Sutton added: “A bit of pragmatism from Brendan Rodgers playing Idah up top.”

With one win, one draw, and one defeat, Celtic have made a solid start to their Champions League league phase campaign.

They now play Motherwell in the league on Sunday.