George Wood/Getty Images

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson is of the view that Whites star Patrick Struijk delivered a captain’s performance against Watford on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old centre-back has been a mainstay in Daniel Farke’s defence this season and has captained Leeds in the last two league games.

Leeds racked up a 2-1 win over Watford on Tuesday to extend their unbeaten run to six games and Struijk put in an impressive performance in front of the Elland Road crowd.

Grayson, who was impressed with Struijk’s display, pointed out that the Dutchman made good blocks and won several headers and free kicks against Watford.

The former Leeds boss says that Struijk’s performance was befitting of a captain and believes that he showed his leadership skills and strength during the game.

“He had a good captain’s performance again tonight”, Grayson said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He was strong and powerful, made some good blocks in there, winning his headers and he was getting free kicks.

“Daniel taking the applause from the Kop end and rightly so.

“I thought the crowd was really good tonight, kept getting behind the players when it was a little bit difficult and another big result and captain’s performance from him.

“Showing his leadership skills, his strength and his power.”

Struijk has featured 133 times for Leeds so far in his career since joining from Ajax in 2018 and is an important part of the Whites defence.