Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Rangers loanee Ben Davies has revealed that his fitness is getting better and added that Birmingham City centre-back Christoph Klarer has made it easy to form a partnership in defence.

The 29-year-old defender featured only eight times for Rangers in the league last season and Gers boss Philippe Clement agreed to loan him to Birmingham in the summer.

Rangers loanee Davies has featured five times for Blues so far this season and has managed to form a partnership in the heart of their defence with Klarer.

Davies feels that Klarer, who also joined Birmingham in the summer, has made it easier for him to play beside him and pointed out that he is getting fitter with each game.

The centre-back also revealed that he is working with the Birmingham full-backs on the training ground to help himself settle in defence quickly.

“I think for me personally, my fitness is getting better, minutes in the legs are helping and Christoph has made it really easy to come into the team and play next to him”, Davies told Blues TV.

“He has made a great start to his career here.

“He is dominant and is easy to play with and to be fair to the full-backs that have been playing as well, they have been super with me and we do a lot of work on the training ground when you are not in the team as well, on backline work so it is not like you are learning when you are on the pitch as such; you have done a lot of work on the training ground.

“So it is credit to the boys on the team but obviously the staff as well.”

While Davies is at Birmingham, Rangers have been struggling under Clement and good performances at Birmingham could raise questions over whether loaning him out was the right call.