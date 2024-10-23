Carl Recine/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky van de Ven believes that playing against AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League will be more special for people around him than for him personally.

Van de Ven hails from the northern part of the Netherlands and his father has a strong connection with the club he is set to face on Thursday.

Despite having played his football with the club as a 12-year-old, Van de Ven insists that he does not have strong connections with AZ.

The club took a look at him as a youngster but did not consider signing him and the Tottenham star fully comprehends their stance at that time given that he feels that flourished a bit late.

On his connections with the Dutch club, the defender said at a press conference: “I don’t really have a strong connection with Alkmaar. It’s just a coincidence that my dad lives there but I don’t necessarily have a strong connection with Alkmaar.

“I did play as a teenager for AZ.

“I think I must have started when I was around 12 years old, at the time I was being turned down and I moved to Volendam.

“In my younger years I think even Volendam had some doubts as well.

“When I was playing at Volendam, AZ did come and see me when I broke through.

“It was nice to have AZ and other teams come and have a look but I don’t think it’s true that AZ didn’t really see me [as being a future player] because I don’t think I had the qualities that I believe I have now at that time.

“I think I picked up steam a bit late.

“Maybe me playing against AZ tomorrow night is more special for the people around me, not so much for me personally.

“Of course, I have some friends who support AZ but for me it’s like playing against any other team.

“I do know some of the players who play for AZ from the national team as well.”

Van de Ven was on the bench for Tottenham in their last Europa League match against Ferencvaros but will hope to make it to the starting line-up against AZ Alkmaar.