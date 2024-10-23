Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Former Leeds United manager Simon Grayson is of the view that Ao Tanaka was the best player for the Whites against Watford and thinks that he has been a fantastic signing.

In the summer, Daniel Farke brought Tanaka to introduce depth in his midfield and the Japanese player has stepped up in the absence of Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev through injury.

On Tuesday, Leeds managed to secure three points by defeating Watford 2-1 at Elland Road and Tanaka was one of the standout performers for the Whites.

Tanaka managed to impress Grayson with his display against the Hornets and the veteran tactician believes that he has been an excellent signing for Leeds United.

Grayson stressed that although the Whites seemed to be a bit tired in the second half, he was the best performer on the pitch for Leeds on Tuesday.

“Probably again, Tanaka has been the best player for Leeds tonight”, Grayson said on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He was probably tired a little bit in the second half.

“I think he has been a fantastic signing so far.”

Tanaka and Joe Rothwell have formed a partnership in Leeds midfield and Farke has been leaning heavily on the pair, though he now has another option in the shape of Joshua Guilavogui.