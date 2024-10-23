Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has issued a warning to Manchester United ahead of the Europa League clash between the two teams in Istanbul.

The Portuguese boss was in charge of the Red Devils from 2016 to 2018 before he was let go by the English club.

This summer he was appointed as the Turkish giants Fenerbahce’s coach and he will face his former side Manchester United on Thursday night.

The 61-year-old has sent a clear message to Erik ten Hag’s team before his side host the Premier League team side at the Sukru Suracoglu Stadium on Thursday night.

The former Red Devils boss has insisted that Manchester United will not have an easy game against the Turkish giants.

“I am not in charge of Manchester United”, Mourinho told a press conference when he was asked what precautions would he take if he was the Red Devils boss.

“They know it will not be easy for them.

“If they think it will be easy, it would be wrong.”

The Red Devils are in search of a win in Europe as they have drawn their opening two games in the Europa League.

Now only time will tell if the Red Devils will be able to get a positive result against Mourinho’s Fenerbahce on Thursday.