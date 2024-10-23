Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur will not pull the plug on the loan spell of attacker Timo Werner in January to send him back to RB Leipzig.

The former Germany international is on a season-long loan with the north London club and they also have an option to purchase him permanently.

He also played for the second half of the last season on loan at Spurs and Ange Postecoglou wanted to keep him.

The German struggled before in the Premier League during his spell at Chelsea and he is yet to find his feet in Postecoglou’s side this term.

Werner has already played nine games in all competitions this season but has not been able to score a single goal yet.

It has been suggested in some quarters that Tottenham might terminate Werner’s loan in January.

However, according to German magazine Sport Bild, that is wide of the mark and Werner will not be leaving Tottenham in the new year.

He is fully expected to see out the entire loan spell at Tottenham.

Werner will need to up his ante in the upcoming months of the season if he wants Spurs to activate his £8.5m buy option at the end of the campaign.