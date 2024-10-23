Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Former Scottish Premiership star Marvin Bartley believes Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers deserves huge credit after the Bhoys drew 0-0 at Atalanta.

After a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of Borussia Dortmund in Germany, some Celtic fans feared the worst from the Champions League trip to Italy, especially as Rodgers has regularly refused to change his approach.

Celtic stood firm though and kept a dangerous Atalanta side at bay to claim a share of the spoils and keep a clean sheet too.

Bartley feels that Celtic were not expected to play free-flowing football and Rodgers needs to scoop up big credit due to how he set the team up to frustrate Atalanta.

The former Scottish Premiership star said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard post match: “Was it Celtic at their free-flowing best? No. Did we expect that? No we didn’t.

“Such a difficult game on the back of the Dortmund one.

“You have to give Brendan credit as well because people criticised him against Dortmund saying he doesn’t learn, we’ve had these heavy defeats in Europe.

“Well, guess what, today we’ve had a clean sheet against a free-flowing team.”

Celtic can now look forward to two home games in the Champions League in November as they welcome RB Leipzig and Club Brugge to Celtic Park.