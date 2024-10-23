Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Rangers forward Kris Boyd has admitted that if the Gers do not get a result against Aberdeen, there will have to be a conversation regarding Philippe Clement’s future at Ibrox.

The Glasgow giants made a shaky start to their domestic campaign but Aberdeen and Celtic’s flying start to the season has made it even more difficult for Rangers.

Last weekend, Aberdeen and Celtic played each other they dropped points but Rangers failed to capitalise on that opportunity and they are now six points behind those two sides.

At the end of the month, Rangers will face Aberdeen and Boyd insisted that his former side will need to improve in the meantime.

However, the former Ger also admitted if Rangers fall further behind Aberdeen he feels there needs to be a conversation about Clement’s position at Ibrox.

“I still think that Rangers [will finish second], they have got to get better”, Boyd said on Sky Sports Scotland about his former side.

“Next week will be a huge test.

“[At] the weekend, there for me was a disappointment for Rangers.

“When you have been given the opportunity to get back in the title race and fail to do so.

“But, I still think, take nothing away from Aberdeen, they have still got to go and win the games.

“They will not have European football so they will play week to week and be ready for the challenges to face them.

“If Rangers do not improve and find themselves nine points behind Aberdeen next week, there would have to be a conversation of a change at Ibrox once more.”

Rangers have a Europa League and a league game to focus on first as FCSB arrive at Ibrox.