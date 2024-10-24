Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Rotherham United manager Steve Evans believes that there will be all to play for in League One this season, barring the title which in his view is already Birmingham City’s.

Blues are currently well-placed at the top of the League One table and have already developed a four-point lead after a series of impressive displays.

Evans, who saw from the touchline back in September what Chris Davies’ team are capable of, insists that when the season ends Birmingham are set to be the runaway champions.

However, as far as the remaining 23 teams are concerned, including his own side Rotherham United, Evans believes that the battle will be a close one and the league table will take a lot of sorting out.

“We are fortunate in one place”, Evans told a press conference.

“There is only Birmingham City, who I said when we played them, will be runaway champions. They will be runaway champions.

“The difference and the gaps to the rest are minimal.

“And I think this table will take a lot of sorting out.”

Evans’ team are currently placed 17th with 14 points from 13 matches but are just five points adrift of a top-six place.

They have lost their last two matches against Leyton Orient and Wrexham.