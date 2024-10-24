Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Troy Parrott, who plays for AZ Alkmaar, has hailed his former side, marking them as ‘world-class’ and admitted that getting a result against Spurs will not be ‘easy’.

The Ireland international striker was considered a top prospect at Spurs but he failed to make a break through in the first team.

He left the north London club in the summer for a reported £6.7m fee and has already scored six goals for them.

The 22-year-old insisted that breaking into the first team as a young player has become difficult these days because he feels Spurs are a top outfit in England.

AZ Alkmaar will face Spurs tonight in the Europa League and Parrott admitted that the game will be a difficult one against a ‘world class’ Spurs side.

“Spurs are such a big club. I have had a few chances to play for them and I am proud of that”, the former Spurs forward told Dutch daily De Telegraaf in an interview.

“I was at the club for seven years. I grew up there and was able to develop as a person and as a footballer.

“They want to develop young players and deliver them to the first team. But that is incredibly difficult because the club is in the top five of the Premier League.

“It was not meant to be that I broke through there. Now my own journey has begun.

“It is definitely a special match. It is nice to go back and see some familiar faces. There are some world-class players there, so it is not going to be easy.

“But for me and my fellow players, it is an exciting and beautiful evening,”

Parrott will be looking to play an impactful role against Spurs tonight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.