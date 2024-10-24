Nick Potts – Pool/Getty Images

One of Wolves’ out on loan stars has vowed to be more careful after picking up a clutch of yellow cards and feels he needs to adapt to the country’s football.

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil sanctioned loan moves for a number of players this summer with the likes of Joe Hodge, Hugo Bueno, Fabio Silva and Ki-Jana Hoever all heading through the exit door.

Attacker Silva, who has been out on multiple loan switches, headed for La Liga with Spanish side Las Palmas.

Silva has received four yellow cards in just six games so far this term and he stressed that he never picks up those bookings on purpose.

He feels that the football in La Liga is different and referees are more willing to just flash a yellow card, while in England the officials would let it go.

“I do not get cards on purpose. I have come from more competitive leagues, where maybe it was harder to get a foul called on me”, the Wolves loan star told a press conference.

“Here they call a foul and give you a yellow card for everything.

“Two of my yellow cards were for protesting and I have to be more careful about that. The other two were not and they were for doing nothing and at the beginning of the games.

“I have to be more careful with the cards.

“I come from two leagues where nothing is called and you always play.”

Silva will be looking to put in consistent performances to have a clear resolution regarding his future by the end of the campaign.