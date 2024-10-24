Francisco Vega/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Liam Cooper has been handed the captain’s armband by new club CSKA Sofia for their clash this evening.

Cooper turned down the offer of a new contract to continue at Elland Road in the summer and eventually decided to head to Bulgaria with CSKA Sofia.

The defender remains a much loved figure at Leeds and Whites fans are sure to want to keep an eye on how he does in Bulgaria.

It has taken little time for CSKA Sofia to recognise Cooper’s leadership skills and for this evening’s league meeting with Botev Vratsa, he has been named as skipper.

Cooper will lead CSKA Sofia from the heart of the defence in the home fixture.

Botev Vratsa currently sit second from bottom of the league, but CSKA Sofia are just a point ahead of them after a nightmare start.

Cooper also wore the captain’s armband for CSKA Sofia last time out in a defeat against Levski Sofia.

In total, the former Leeds defender has now made four appearances for CSKA Sofia in the Bulgarian top flight.