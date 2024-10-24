Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leicester City loan talent Ben Nelson believes that the experience he is going to gather with Oxford United by playing in the Championship is second to none.

The 20-year-old is on his third spell away from Leicester and has already played five matches in the second tier with the U’s.

Among the teams he has faced are Burnley, Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion.

Nelson revealed that he aims to continue his run with Oxford United’s first-team and show everyone what he is capable of.

Being a central defender, the Leicester City academy graduate knows the value of building partnerships and insists that it is something they are doing right now.

The experience he is thus gathering will be unmatchable, Nelson feels.

“I’m looking to stay in the team now and show everyone what I can do”, Nelson was quoted as saying by the Oxford Mail.

“We all obviously look to build a partnership.

“It’s always good for a team when the back four has good partnerships, and I feel like we’re doing that now.

“The experience you’re going to get in this league with the opponents you’re going to come across is second to none.”

The England Under-20 international had been out on two separate loan spells before the one at Oxford with the first one being at Rochdale and the second one at Doncaster Rovers.

Championship football is something new to him though he has played senior football for Leicester City.