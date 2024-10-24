Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs FCSB

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Rangers have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Romanian side FCSB to Ibrox in the Europa League this evening.

Despite starting the Europa League league phase strongly with an impressive win at Malmo, Rangers’ heavy defeat at the hands of Lyon in their last Europa League game has left a need to respond.

That need is also all the greater following a weekend loss at the hands of Kilmarnock, which means manager Philippe Clement is under pressure.

Romanian side FCSB arrive at Ibrox on the back of five straight victories, winning both their Europa League outings so far.

The Gers have Jack Butland between the sticks tonight, while James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Jefte form a back four.

In midfield, Clement picks Connor Barron and Nicolas Raskin, while Tom Lawrence also starts. Nedim Bajrami and Vaclav Cerny support Cyriel Dessers.

If Clement wants to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Kieran Dowell and Mohammed Diomande.

Rangers Team vs FCSB

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte, Barron, Raskin, Lawrence, Bajrami, Cerny, Dessers

Substitutes: Kelly, Propper, Diomande, Dowell, Sterling, Kasanwirjo, Igmane, Fraser, McKinnon, Rice, Lovelace