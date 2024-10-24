Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has picked his starting line-up and substitutes to play host to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this evening.

Spurs have won both their Europa League league phase games so far and another victory tonight would mean a foot in the qualification zone early on.

They take on an AZ side who arrive in poor form, having lost their last four games across all competitions, including one in the Europa League, at Athletic Bilbao.

Tottenham start as firm favourites, but AZ did win their Europa League opener, against Elfsborg, and will be eyeing a shock in north London.

Fraser Forster is in goal for Tottenham this evening, while at the back Postecoglou picks Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie as a four.

In the engine room, Tottenham go with Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Bergvall and James Maddison, while Mikey Moore and Richarlison support Timo Werner.

Postecoglou can chop and change if needed and his options tonight include Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs AZ Alkmaar

Forster, Gray, Dragusin, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Bergvall, Maddison, Moore, Richarlison, Werner

Substitutes: Vicario, Austin, Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Sarr, Bissouma, Kulusevski, Odobert, Johnson, Solanke, Lankshear