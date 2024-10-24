George Wood/Getty Images

Former Championship star Sam Parkin believes that the demands of the Leeds United fans do not let the Whites players slack off.

Leeds missed out on promotion last season after being forced to try their luck in the playoffs, and Daniel Farke’s side are motivated to get back to the Premier League this season.

Despite losing their two key players to injury lately, in the form of Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, Leeds have managed to continue their form.

Parkin admitted that he questioned whether Leeds’ players would be sufficiently motivated this season to vie for promotion and he thinks that the Whites fans are so demanding that they do not let the players slack off.

He pointed out that Amapadu and Gruev’s injuries have not affected Leeds’ form and thinks that the Whites are a well oiled machine ready to have a strong and a second crack at promotion this season.

“[The absence of Ampadu and Gruev, the] midfield players, it has not disrupted Leeds”, Parkin said on the Championship Check-In show.

“They look like a well-oiled machine and I did question whether Daniel Farke would probably be here this season.

“I did probably question similarly to Luton if the lads could switch on and refocus for another season in the Championship.

“Maybe those fans at Elland Road in particular just demand it.

“You cannot slacken off; you can not be fully at it when they are so motivated, the fans and turning up in numbers and being so vociferous, especially in the home games.

“So it is going to be another incredible home record.

“I would suggest it is just whether they can probably iron out what happened quite a few times in the early part of last season where they just had the odd off day on the road, but it is looking unlikely this season.

“You’ve got to say the second crack at it, they are looking very strong.”

Leeds are currently unbeaten in the last six games and they will visit Ashton Gate on Saturday to take on Bristol City.