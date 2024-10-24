Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former top-flight star Marvin Bartley feels the frustration of Rangers fans is not only because of their bad results he insisted the Gers have not performed very well either.

The Gers have received criticism for their shaky start to the season and a loss last weekend against Kilmarnock has not helped either.

Philippe Clement’s status at Ibrox is under heavy scrutiny with the Gers currently sitting six points behind Celtic and Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership.

Bartley insisted that the Gers stars have an equally crucial next couple of weeks like their manager.

And the former top-flight man believes the Gers have not been able to blow away any teams this season and he feels that has added more frustration for the Rangers fans.

“I think the Rangers fans are very, very frustrated”, Bartley said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“It is not just result-driven, it is performance-driven as well.

“When they have been winning games, they have not really blown teams away as their fans expect and rightfully so.

“So, the players have now got a massive couple of weeks as well as the manager, because they really need to click into gear.”

Rangers will be looking to ride out the storm for the rest of the month, starting tonight with a Europa League clash against FCSB.