Former Rangers star Gordon Dalziel believes that at present the Gers do not have enough players to offer competition to their number 9 Cyriel Dessers.

The Gers have leant heavily on the experienced striker to make the difference, especially with Danilo having struggled with injury.

Dessers though has not been in particularly exceptional goalscoring form, not having found the back of the net in Rangers’ last four matches.

The Glasgow side have suffered as a result, losing two of those four games, one of which was against Lyon in the Europa League.

And former Rangers attacker Dalziel believes that Dessers currently does not have enough competition to bring the best out of him.

Dalziel feels that having competition would help as Dessers would know he needs to perform.

“If you have got competition it certainly helps”, Dalziel said on Clyde 1 Superscoreboard.

“You can’t depend on Dessers all the time.

“And if he is not playing well then what you say to him is ‘look you are going to sit on the bench here and then wait for your opportunity.

“You need to go out on the park and show me that you are the number nine for Rangers’.

“At this moment of time he has not got that competition because they don’t really have a lot of players.

“So, it will be interesting to see Danilo, look he suffered from injury of course, [Ianis] Hagi hasn’t been the same, obviously, he is getting back into the squad, getting sent off which didn’t help.

“But I think Rangers need more than just two players. I think they need their identity of how they are playing their football.”

Rangers now face the challenge of stopping FCSB when they meet the Romanian side at Ibrox this evening.