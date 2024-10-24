Stu Forster/Getty Images

Former Romania and Rangers star Dorin Goian believes that FCSB can cause frustrations for the Gers in the Europa League, despite the Scottish side being the bookmakers’ favourites.

An unbeaten FCSB side will visit Glasgow for their third game of the league phase of the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Rangers are firm favourites to pick up all three points from the game despite having lost at the weekend to Kilmarnock.

Goian though feels that the home side will be in for disappointment as he believes that the Romanians can cause frustrations for Philippe Clement’s men.

Giving his predictions on the match, Goian told Romanian outlet Sport.ro: “I stick with the FCSB. It is a Romanian team. I played more in this team. I think we will not lose.”

The 43-year-old also tipped FCSB striker Daniel Birligea as the goalscorer for the Romanian side on the night.

“The scorer will be Birligea. If he’s still in good shape now.”

On what to expect from the game, Goian added: “Despite the fact that the bookies favour Rangers to win, we believe that FCSB can cause frustration for the Scots and keep the hosts in a stalemate.”

Rangers will look for a response after their defeat against Kilmarnock at the weekend and their 4-1 defeat in their last Europa League match against Lyon.