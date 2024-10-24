Jaimi Joy/Getty Images

Ferencvaros coach Pascal Jansen has insisted Tottenham Hotspur’s ‘noticeably’ high defensive line is a weakness of theirs ahead of Spurs’ Europa League match tonight.

Earlier this month, the Hungarian side faced Spurs in the Europa League and lost the game by a marginal 2-1 scoreline.

Spurs will host Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar tonight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Jansen has given the Dutch side some critical tips.

The Ferencvaros and former AZ Alkmaar boss revealed that if the Dutch side are able to break through Tottenham’s intense pressing, they will be able to cause damage to the north London side.

Spurs play a high defensive line under Ange Postecoglou and Jansen stressed Tottenham’s high defensive line is a weakness of the Premier League side.

“It is not only the backline that is noticeably high on the pitch at Tottenham”, Jansen told Dutch magazine Voetbal International about the north Londoners.

“Up front, they apply extremely high pressure, which can cause problems in the build-up from the back.

“We also provoked their high pressure a bit.

“We managed to take advantage of the spaces that were created at times.

“If you manage to get out from under their initial pressure, you can then go in different directions, thanks to the spaces that are then exposed between the lines and behind their high defence.

“Then you can almost put the ball behind their defence from midfield with your eyes closed.

“Especially if you have speed up front.”

Now it remains to be seen if the Dutch side will be able to set themselves up to take full advantage of Tottenham’s high defensive line tonight.