Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The agent of a former Tottenham Hotspur star has revealed that multiple European giants were interested in signing his client, including Paris Saint-Germain, but the player was desperate to join Spurs.

Tottenham have done a huge amount of transfer business over the years in their efforts to end a lengthy silverware drought and become top four regulars.

They shelled out big money to sign a striker from tonight’s Europa League opponents AZ Alkmaar after he experienced a 32-goal season in the Dutch league.

Spurs paid £17m for Vincent Janssen but he could only manage six goals during his three-year spell at the London club.

His agent Patrick van Diemen revealed that clubs like West Ham, Wolfsburg and even French giants Paris Saint-Germain were looking to bring Janssen in at the time.

However, Van Diemen insisted that Janssen only wanted to join Tottenham despite genuine interest from multiple European clubs.

“In the meantime, Paris Saint-Germain, VfL Wolfsburg and West Ham United were also in the market”, Van Diemen told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad about the former Spurs man attracting multiple clubs before his transfer to the north London club.

“But Vincent was determined.

“He wanted to go to Spurs and no other club.”

The 30-year-old currently plays for Belgian side Royal Antwerp and is likely to be a keen observer as AZ Alkmaar and Spurs will play each other in the Europa League tonight.