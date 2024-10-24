Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Former EFL star Sam Parkin is of the opinion that the partnership between Sunderland stars Luke O’Nien and Chris Mepham in the Black Cats defence looks incredible.

Sunderland brought in Mepham from Bournemouth to strengthen their defence significantly and the 26-year-old centre-back has managed to form a partnership with O’Nien at the heart of Regis Le Bris’ defence.

Mepham and O’Nien’s partnership has featured in six league games so far and they have managed to help Sunderland keep three clean sheets.

Parkin is impressed with Sunderland’s defensive solidity this season and admitted that in the past he questioned whether the Black Cats centre-backs are strong enough.

The former Championship star believes that Mepham is a great addition to Le Bris’ side and stated that he has formed an incredible partnership with O’Nien in defence.

“I was not all in on probably Sunderland’s defensive set-up over the last few years and probably questioned whether the centre-halves were strong enough”, Parkin said on Championship Check-In show.

“I think with the addition of Mepham, that combination with him and O’Nien is looking incredible right now.”

Sunderland are currently at the top of the Championship table and the Stadium of Light outfit may soon start to dream about automatic promotion.