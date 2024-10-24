Bristol City’s acting manager Chris Hogg has insisted that the Robins’ principles of being an attacking team will not change when they face Leeds United and they will fight for possession of the ball.

The Robins, who are without their permanent manager Liam Manning at the moment, will take on an in-form Leeds United side on Saturday in the Championship.

The hosts have drawn four of their last five league matches, showing real solidity and will want that to continue this weekend.

Despite a lack of wins, Bristol City will not change the way they have been playing, their acting manager Hogg insists.

Leeds being the opponents will not change the way Bristol City approach the game, the acting manager revealed.

Bristol City are an attacking team, Hogg insists, and they will try to have the ball and make their mark.

“I think the Championship is a tough league. If you look at even our last week or in the last month we have had to play different ways at times. But the principles never changed”, Hogg said at a press conference.

“So for us we want to try and have the ball, we want to try and be expressive and play forward and have an attacking team.

“On the flip side, we want to hard to beat. So, regardless of the opposition, the principles don’t change.

“Opposition like Leeds are a strong team and they will have moments in the game, there is no doubt.

“But then it is about us trying to wrestle back a little bit of control and give our players a chance to go and put their mark on the game.

“That will always be the mindset while Liam [Manning] is at the club, while I am at the club around.”

He stressed there will be time when defending is needed, but wants to have something to defend.

“Listen we have got strengths as well we have just got to try and manage a way of putting our players in positions and giving them the belief to go and play.

“But there will be moments where we will have to soak up the pressure no doubt but we want to try and give them something to defend.”

Leeds, who have won three of their last five league games and are currently on a six-game undefeated run, are placed third, trailing Burnley on goal difference.