Leeds United Under-21 star Joe Richards has hailed his team and insisted that he feels like the young Whites will not lose a match at the moment.

Even though they are currently sitting 13th in the Premier League 2 table, Leeds Under-21s’ recent form has been encouraging.

Leeds’ Under-21 side have won their last three matches on the trot and have scored eight goals in the process.

Richards stressed even though forward Luca Thomas left for National League outfit York City recently on loan, he feels others are stepping up when it comes to scoring goals.

The 19-year-old insisted the young Whites are in very high spirits and his team-mates feel they will not lose a match at the moment.

“Yes, it is really good, [our] spirits are high. We feel like we are not going to lose at the moment”, Richards told LUTV about his side’s current form.

“We have had players move on, main goalscorer Luca.

“But we are having goals from other areas of the pitch now. So, everyone keeps adding.”

“We feel unstoppable at the moment, really.”

Leeds will look to keep the winning momentum when they face Nottingham Forest Under-21s next Monday in the league.