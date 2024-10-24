Alex Burstow/Getty Images

Stoke City attacker Andrew Moran has revealed that new manager Narcis Pelach has really organised the team and there is no reason why his side cannot beat Sheffield United on Saturday with a good performance.

Pelach has yet to find his second win as the Stoke City boss but has already won the players over and they have been impressed by the new manager’s training regime.

According to Moran, the new Potters manager is detailed in his preparation and has got the team really organised.

The result is that all the players are willing to play in all the games, no matter what the frequency is and are now looking forward to the game against Sheffield United, Moran revealed.

A good performance on the day can give them the desired win against Chris Wilder’s side, according to the 21-year-old.

“I can’t see why not”, Moran was quoted as saying by BBC while responding to a question on whether Stoke can beat Sheffield United.

“If we put in a good performance.

“It’s Saturday/Tuesday/Saturday/Tuesday every week now until the next international break. But that’s what we want.

“He [Pelach] has got us really organised.

“He’s really detailed in his preparations.

“And we’d rather be playing matches.”

Stoke have drawn their last three league matches, the last of which came against Bristol City on Tuesday.