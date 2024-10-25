Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has admitted he is not looking forward to the Stags facing League One powerhouses Birmingham City this weekend.

Birmingham are making good on their summer spending by dominating the division and have lost just once in the league this term as they sit at the top of the table.

Blues are massive favourites to win promotion back to the Championship, while Mansfield are newly promoted from League Two.

Clough’s men are in fine form, sitting fourth in the League One table, and they have won five of their last six games, including three away wins on the spin.

Birmingham will likely pose a tougher test and Clough admits that the game is not one he is looking forward to.

Following the 2-1 win at Wigan Athletic, the Mansfield boss is clear he will make some changes for the Birmingham game as he looks to keep the energy of his side high.

“I don’t think we look forward to it”, Clough, laughing, told Mansfield’s media.

“Let’s get this one out of the way tonight and give us a few hours and we’ll start thinking about Saturday.

“We’ll have a count up of who we’ve got. It’s going to be physical again in terms of we will need energy to compete with them.

“There will be two or three changes I would think towards Saturday.”

If Mansfield could do what many believe is unlikely, and beat Birmingham, they would move to within just two points of Blues at the top of the League One table.