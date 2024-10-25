Ed Sykes/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo expects the Bristol City fans to make some noise at Ashton Gate, but insists the Whites faithful are the best supporters around.

Daniel Farke has Leeds purring nicely in the Championship and they saw off fellow promotion contenders Sheffield United last week before then beating Watford earlier this week.

Next on the agenda is a visit to take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday and Leeds will start as firm favourites to scoop up all three points.

Matteo is confident about their ability to do just that and he fully anticipates a good atmosphere at Ashton Gate with the Bristol City fans.

The Leeds legend though stressed that the Whites fans are the best and will make just as much noise as the home contingent.

“Having played there myself at Bristol City, it’s a good atmosphere, they will have a good amount of fans at the game and they make a bit of noise”, Matteo said on LUTV.

“But let’s be honest about our fans, they are the best aren’t they? We’ll be making just as much noise.

“After two home wins, the fans will be excited to get there and enjoy the day.

“I genuinely feel with the form we’re in and the way we’re playing, I fancy us very strongly to get the win.”

Bristol City have not yet been beaten in the Championship at Ashton Gate this season, winning two and drawing three of their five matches.