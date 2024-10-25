Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Clement Lenglet has revealed the reason why Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg decided to join Marseille from Spurs on an initial loan.

The Denmark international saw his game time significantly decrease after Ange Postecoglou took charge of Spurs.

Last season, the 29-year-old Dane started only eight Premier League matches and this summer he joined Ligue 1 giants Marseille on an initial loan deal.

Former Spurs defender Lenglet admitted that Hojbjerg is one of his best friends and insisted the Dane’s move to Marseille did not surprise him.

Lenglet revealed that Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi was the key reason why Hojbjerg was convinced on the Marseille move.

“He [Hojbjerg] is one of my best friends in football. I spoke with him before and I knew it was going to happen”, the former Spurs defender told French daily La Provence.

“The presence of Roberto De Zerbi certainly weighed [heavily], he knew him when he was at Brighton and the coach did a great job there.

“There is a respect, a mutual recognition between them, [and so] it didn’t surprise me that they came together .”

The Spurs man has been an instrumental part of De Zerbi’s team this season, and his move to the Stade Velodrome will become permanent next summer barring any unforeseen issues.