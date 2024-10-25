Julian Finney/Getty Images

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner feels that summer signing Daichi Kamada has adapted to the pace of the Premier League.

The 28-year-old Japan international joined the Eagles in the summer as a free agent, penning a two-year deal with the London club.

He has played in eight league games already but all of his three-goal contributions came in the EFL Cup as he is yet to open his account in the Premier League.

Glasner feels Kamada played very well against Nottingham Forest earlier this week but admitted the Japanese did not have luck on his side.

The Eagles boss, though, feels like Kamada has successfully adapted to the intensity and pace of the English first tier.

“I think he [Kamada] has adapted. I saw a good game from him on Monday”, Glasner told a press conference about the Japanese attacking midfielder.

“He won many duels, maybe he wasn’t as lucky with the finishes. He is working hard for the team.

“I think he has adapted.”

Now it remains to be seen if Kamada will be able to help the Eagles conjure up a positive result against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.