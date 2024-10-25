Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Napoli boss Antonio Conte hopes to see Liverpool linked Khvicha Kvaratskhelia agree a new contract with the Italian club but admits that anything can happen.

The Reds conducted very limited transfer business in the summer as they made only two new signings and only one is at Arne Slot’s disposal.

Giorgi Mamardashvili will not join the Reds from Valencia until at least next summer, while the other arrival Federico Chiesa has barely featured so far.

Even though Chiesa joined the Reds on a long-term contract, the Reds want to sign another top-quality wide forward for their ranks.

Kvaratskhelia is on their wish list and Napoli coach Conte admitted that anything can happen in football but still, he hopes the Reds target will sign a contract at the Naples outfit.

“Kvara’s renewal? There is a discussion between the club and the player’s entourage, it is not my place to go into details”, Conte told a press conference about the Liverpool-linked star.

“What I ask of Kvicha is that he continues to be focused on the season, he is an exemplary professional.

“I hope that an agreement can be found but I also know that in football anything can happen.”

Now it remains to be seen if Liverpool will try to strike a deal in January or if they will wait until next summer.

Kvaratskhelia’s current contract at Napoli runs until the summer of 2027.