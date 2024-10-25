Leeds United manager Daniel Farke is keeping mum about the possibility of signing Archie Gray on loan in the January transfer window, but admits he has had contact with the Tottenham Hotspur man.

Gray was sold to Spurs in the summer transfer window, but he has struggled for regular game time under Ange Postecoglou in north London since the move.

It has been suggested that Spurs might consider sending Gray out on loan for the second half of the season to hand him first team football.

Spanish giants Sevilla are alive to the situation and already eyeing a possible swoop for the midfielder.

Farke knows Gray well and it was put to him at a press conference whether he would be interested in signing Gray on loan.

The German is not willing to be drawn on that possibility, but did admit he has had contact with Gray, with the teenager seeking his continued guidance at times.

“You know my rule. I don’t speak about players who are under contract for other clubs”, Farke replied.

“I’ve spoken so much about Archie and his skills and what I think about him when he was our player and my player and once he was here.

“I’m a bit reluctant to make any comments on players who are not under contract anymore.

“Obviously our fingers are crossed for Archie across his whole career.

“If he wants some recommendations be sure that he also has my telephone number and he has already asked a few times anyhow, but I keep it pretty private what I would recommend.”

Postecoglou rates Gray highly and it is still open to question whether Spurs will sanction a loan move for the teenager in the new year.