Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

Hull City defender Alfie Jones insists that though Derby County will be a tough place to visit, if the Tigers play their way, they can still get three points.

Only a point separates the two sides, who take each other on inside Pride Park on Saturday, in the Championship table.

Both clubs have been going through a tough schedule having to play three games in the space of seven days.

Jones, while taking into account the relentless nature of the Championship, insisted that it is something the players want.

“It’s been relentless”, Jones told his club’s official website.

“But this is the Championship; games come thick and fast and as a player, it’s what you want.”

On the tough nature of the game against Derby at the weekend, the 27-year-old insisted that the aim will be to try and play their way.

If Hull manage to do that, the defender believes that they will be able to get all three points and register their first win in the last four matches.

“It’s a tough place to go is Derby, so we look forward to it.

“We’ll just look to play our way and if we do, we’ll get the three points.”

Derby have been in good form at home, where they have won four of the five matches played, but Jones believes Hull can spring a shock.