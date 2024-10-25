Julian Finney/Getty Images

Everton winger Jack Harrison has identified the key areas to improve as he wants to keep the Toffees’ recent good form going.

The Toffees had a desolate start to their Premier League campaign but they have improved recently under the stewardship of Sean Dyche.

Everton have eight points on the board and they have taken all eight from their last four league games.

Harrison, though, still feels his side needs to improve a few more aspects of their game to get better results in future games.

The 27-year-old winger believes Everton need to be more clinical in attacking areas to score early and he feels having a more organised defensive structure will help them see more games out with positive results.

“I think we can improve our efficiency in attacking areas – that is going to be key for us”, Harrison told his club’s in-house media.

“Scoring early, as we did last weekend, always helps and then it is about killing off the games by being clinical. At the other end, we want to stay defensively organised.

“We have had back-to-back clean sheets now and we have done really well to withstand pressure on our goal but hopefully we can keep evolving and really control the games more.

“I think we are doing a great job so far and the past few games have given us something to build on.”

Harrison and his team-mates will look to extend their unbeaten run to five games at Goodison Park this weekend when they host Marco Silva’s Fulham.