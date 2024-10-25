Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United are unhappy with the information that one of their star’s agents have relayed to him, as they battle to keep the player in question at St James’ Park.

Eddie Howe did not end the summer transfer window with the reinforcements he wanted after failing to close out a lengthy chase for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Magpies also tried to land a winger late on, but saw efforts to convince Nottingham Forest to sell Anthony Elanga fall on deaf ears.

Now they may soon face a fight to keep hold of key striker Alexander Isak, who is attracting interest both domestically and abroad.

A new deal could keep hold of Isak, but he already earns around £150,000 a year and there could be PSR issues if they are increased, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Isak could earn substantially more at another club and his agents have told him of that fact.

Newcastle are unhappy about that, but realistic enough to know they cannot stop it happening given the level of interest in Isak.

Despite a host of sides being linked with Isak, Newcastle have yet to receive a single bid for the striker.

He still has another four years left on his deal, but a failure to pen a new one by next summer could encourage suitors to try for him.