Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Former Ligue 1 star Benoit Cheyrou feels Marseille’s Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg, who is on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is one of the best players in the French top flight this season.

Spurs offloaded multiple players in the summer transfer window, either permanently or on loans and Hojbjerg is one of the loaned out individuals.

He has joined French outfit Marseille on a season-long loan and they have an obligation to make the move permanent next summer.

Ex-Marseille midfielder Cheyrou insisted that the Spurs loanee reminds him of current Juventus boss Thiago Motta, who had a decorated playing career.

Cheyrou also feels that the Dane is one of the best players in the league this season, issuing high praise to him.

“For me, he is one of the best players in Ligue 1”, Cheyrou told French daily La Provence about the Spurs loan star.

“He makes others better.

“He reminds me of Thiago Motta, of the influence he had at Paris Saint-Germain.”

Spurs signed Hojbjerg four years ago from Southampton for £15m and they are set to pocket £17m from Marseille at the end of this season.