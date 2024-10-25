Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough has insisted that though a lot of focus has been put on new Birmingham City signing Jay Stansfield, it is the midfield area where the League One leaders are extremely strong.

Blues, who were relegated from the Championship at the end of last season, have caught the attention by assembling a strong squad over the course of the summer.

It was only on Stansfield that Birmingham City spent more than £10m; the most money that a League One club have ever spent on a player.

However, Mansfield Town manager Clough, whose side play Birmingham City on Saturday, believes that it is not just Stansfield, who deserves a mention.

Birmingham City possess a midfield which is extremely strong and that is an area that deserves special mention, according to Clough.

“Any team that comes down from the Championship is going to have a nucleus of Championship players”, Clough said at a press conference.

“But Birmingham have added to it and taken Premier League players.

“So you would expect them to get automatic promotion relatively comfortably.

“I would tip them for the title – everybody talks about the quality of players they have.

“People will talk about Jay Stansfield, but I think the midfield area is where they are extremely strong.”

Birmingham City have lost just once in the eleven league games they have played, enjoying a four-point lead at the top, but Mansfield Town are not too far behind, trailing by just five points.