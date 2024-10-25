Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland striker Ross McCormack has picked out a Rangers star that he feels is at Ibrox because he is inconsistent and if he was more consistent he would be in the Premier League.

Philippe Clement had to wheel and deal over the course of the summer window to rebuild the squad and decisions were taken on departures for Connor Goldson, Todd Cantwell and Scott Wright.

One of the players the Gers brought in was Vaclav Cerny and he was the star of the night on Thursday as Rangers beat Romanian outfit FCSB 4-0 to move up the Europa League league phase table.

In fact, the two goals he scored, combined with the assist for Tom Lawrence’s strike, took Cerny’s overall goal contributions to eight for the season.

However, the winger has come under scrutiny for not being consistent enough, an allegation that does not surprise McCormack.

According to the 38-year-old, if the winger had that much consistency he would be playing in the Premier League and not for Rangers, because he does not lack quality.

“When you speak about consistency if you take Cerny in isolation, if it is consistency levels where you know being very, very consistent, he probably wouldn’t be at Rangers”, McCormack told Clyde 1 Superscoreboard.

“He would be in the English Premier League. He has serious ability but you just have got to do it. You have got to put the hard yards in there.

“I have watched them a few times and I know like we said earlier as the fans have said that he is not trying a leg and something, but at times, and I’m sorry to say it, he does look a little bit like a passenger in some games.”

Cerny was snapped up by the Scottish giants on a season-long loan in July from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

The Scottish club do not have any option to buy the winger at the end of the spell.