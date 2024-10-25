Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Former Scotland international John Collins believes some of the Rangers players are just not used to dealing with criticism from their own fans when things are going against the team.

Though Rangers returned to winning ways on Thursday night by thrashing FCSB 4-0 in the Europa League, questions still remain about the level of Philippe Clement’s men.

Aberdeen are putting in a strong tilt in the Scottish Premiership and there are fears that the Dons could even finish above Rangers in second place.

The jury remains out on the players that Clement signed in the summer transfer window and Collins thinks that many of those at Ibrox just are not used to dealing with a demanding crowd.

He thinks when criticism comes from the home fans, some Rangers stars are not used to dealing with the stress and pressure that creates.

“The Rangers players, you’ve noticed them [the fans] having a go at the players; they are not used to that”, Collins said on The Warm Up.

“They are not used to that kind of stress and pressure from their own fans, so that’s the challenge.

“The bottom line is top players deal with it.”

Rangers are back to Scottish Premiership duty this weekend when they play host to St Mirren at Ibrox on Sunday.